'Pass the Pinwheel' campaign aims to prevent child abuse in Louisiana

A campaign that hopes to prevent child abuse in Louisiana will launch Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion.

“Preventing child abuse starts with safe, stable, nurturing relationships. We want to say thank you to those who are a part of those relationships by handing out pinwheels – the national symbol for happy, healthy childhoods – and encouraging others to ‘pass the pinwheel’ with us,” said Amanda Brunson, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana.

Details for the "Pass the Pinwheel" campaign will be announced at a press conference that is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Community partners for this project include Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center, the Baton Rouge Police Department, Catholic Charities, the state Department of Children and Family Services, the state Department of Health, Front Yard Bikes, Louisiana CASA Association, the Louisiana Child Welfare Training Academy, the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR), the Life of a Single Mom and Volunteers of America of Greater Baton Rouge.

