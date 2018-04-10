'Pass the Pinwheel' campaign aims to prevent child abuse in Louisiana

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
A campaign that hopes to prevent child abuse in Louisiana will launch Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion.More >>
Dash cam video in the Marigny sent to our partners NOLA.com | The Times Picayune shows a terrifying crash that shut down Elysian Fields Avenue.More >>
Flooding and drainage are still on people's minds in Central.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting Monday night.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
Aides and outside allies described Trump as shaken and increasingly frustrated by the development, and they said his reaction had sparked discussion about whether the raid would usher an unpredictable new phase in how the president responds to the probe.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
State health officials in Louisiana have confirmed a case of measles in New Orleans.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
Video of the hit and run was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.More >>
