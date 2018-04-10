From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

A few spotty showers are showing up early on the FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but they certainly won't be lasting too long.

Look forward to clearing skies Tuesday and a return of sunshine and light northerly winds. The afternoon high temperature will be 73°.



Overnight, it should be clear and rather chilly with a low in the mid 40°s.

Wednesday will be another very nice spring day with sunny skies and light east winds. It will be warmer with a high in the upper 70°s.

Quiet weather Thursday in the lower 80°s, but expect changes on Friday. After a morning start around 60° under generally fair skies, look for cloud cover to increase throughout the day. The high again in the lower 80°s. However, showers and storms will be slowly increasing Friday evening into Friday night ahead of our next cold front.

"First Alert" for Saturday with rain chances at 80 percent, along with a concern for strong-to-severe storms, especially during the first half of the day.

