Glencore CEO off Rusal board amid sanctions fallout - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Glencore CEO off Rusal board amid sanctions fallout

MOSCOW (AP) - The chief executive of commodities giant Glencore, Ivan Glasenberg, has left the board of aluminum producer Rusal as the fallout continues from fresh U.S. sanctions against Russia.

Rusal and its controller, billionaire Oleg Deripaska, were among numerous Russian businessmen, officials and companies hit by the U.S. measures announced Friday. Rusal shares have since dropped sharply.

Glencore also says it "will not proceed ... at this time" with a planned deal to swap its 8.75 percent stake in Rusal for a stake in Deripaska's holding company EN+ Group.

Glencore, which purchases large quantities of aluminum from Rusal, adds it is "still evaluating the position under its contracts with Rusal, but notes that these contracts are not financially material to Glencore."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Free-range parenting law eyed around US after Utah gets buzz

    Free-range parenting law eyed around US after Utah gets buzz

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:50:16 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-04-10 07:13:59 GMT

    Free-range parenting is the concept that giving kids the freedom to do things alone - like explore a playground or ride a bike to school - makes them healthier, happier and more resilient.

    More >>

    Free-range parenting is the concept that giving kids the freedom to do things alone - like explore a playground or ride a bike to school - makes them healthier, happier and more resilient.

    More >>

  • National Guard members start arriving at US-Mexico border

    National Guard members start arriving at US-Mexico border

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-04-10 08:20:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.
    Some National Guard members have started arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border with more expected as federal government officials continue to discuss what they'll do about illegal immigration.More >>
    Some National Guard members have started arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border with more expected as federal government officials continue to discuss what they'll do about illegal immigration.More >>

  • Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube

    Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:28:43 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:12 AM EDT2018-04-10 08:12:11 GMT
    (Source: YouTube/CNN)(Source: YouTube/CNN)

    A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

    More >>

    A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly