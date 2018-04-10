Hundreds of flights hit as German, French workers strike

BERLIN (AP) - Strikes by German public sector workers and French airline staff forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights in Europe on Tuesday as unions demand better pay.
The planned walk-outs in German also affected public transport, nursery schools and municipal administrations.
German carrier Lufthansa cancelled some 800 flights at Germany's biggest airport in Frankfurt, as well as Munich, Cologne-Bonn and Bremen.
The ver.di union says Germany's healthy economy is filling public coffers with record tax income and public workers deserve a cut.
It wants a 6 percent pay rise - at least 200 euros ($245) per month - for some 2.3 million public sector employees, including airport ground crews, bus drivers and hospital staff.
In France, a quarter of Air France flights were cancelled Tuesday as pilots, ground staff and others went on strike, also demanding a 6 percent pay rise after years of salary freezes.
It was the sixth such Air France strike since February, and unions plan further walkouts in the coming weeks alongside French train worker strikes over President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Overall, only roughly a third of American eighth-graders are proficient in reading and math along with about 40 percent of fourth-graders.More >>
Overall, only roughly a third of American eighth-graders are proficient in reading and math along with about 40 percent of fourth-graders.More >>
The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.More >>
The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.More >>
Free-range parenting is the concept that giving kids the freedom to do things alone - like explore a playground or ride a bike to school - makes them healthier, happier and more resilient.More >>
Free-range parenting is the concept that giving kids the freedom to do things alone - like explore a playground or ride a bike to school - makes them healthier, happier and more resilient.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says women can't be paid less than men based on their salary in a previous job.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says women can't be paid less than men based on their salary in a previous job.More >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesMore >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'More >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalMore >>
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalMore >>
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoMore >>
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoMore >>
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.More >>
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.More >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataMore >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataMore >>
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsMore >>
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>