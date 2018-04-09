Police investigating shooting; 1 injured

BRPD responded to a shooting on Cezanne Avenue Monday Night (Source: WAFB)

One person was injured in a shooting Monday night.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 6800 block of Cezanne Avenue between Lobdell Boulevard and N. Ardenwood Drive.

One person was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This investigation is still ongoing.

