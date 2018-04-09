Ingraham returns to work, complains about censorship

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham is returning to work with defiance.

Ingraham complained about a "Stalinist" effort by liberals to stifle free speech on Monday, her first day back on the air following a week off after at least 19 advertisers abandoned her show. Ingraham had tweeted about a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting who "whined" about not getting in to college, a posting for which she later apologized.

Ingraham's opening monologue didn't mention her own remark and the abandonment of advertisers, although she gave a tip of the hat to HBO's Bill Maher, who had spoken out in opposition to a boycott.

But she said she was mounting an effort to fight back against censorship, saying that she would never relent.

