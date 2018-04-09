FDA restricts sales of implanted birth control device

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women, to ensure that patients learn all the risks before using it.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women, to ensure that patients learn all the risks before using it.More >>
Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.More >>
Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.More >>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.More >>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.More >>