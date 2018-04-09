Yes, Mark Zuckerberg will wear a suit to Congress testimony - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Yes, Mark Zuckerberg will wear a suit to Congress testimony

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, center, leaves a meeting with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Com... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, center, leaves a meeting with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Com...

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Yes, Mark Zuckerberg will wear a suit.

Though best known for his "uniform" of jeans, sneakers and a fitted gray T-shirt - adding a hoodie if the weather demands - the Facebook CEO will don a suit and tie when he testifies before Congress this week. He already did Monday, when he met with lawmakers ahead of Tuesday's and Wednesday's grillings.

The 33-year-old billionaire is no stranger to suits. In 2009, he wore a tie every day, the first of what have become his yearly "personal challenges."

Back then, the U.S. economy was in a deep recession and Facebook was not yet profitable. The company "needed to get serious about making sure Facebook had a sustainable business model," he wrote on his Facebook page this January. "It was a serious year, and I wore a tie every day as a reminder."

Today "feels a lot like that first year," he added. The world feels "anxious and divided" and Facebook, he wrote, has a lot of work to do.

His personal challenge for 2018 is to fix Facebook.

While wearing a suit won't fix Facebook, it will serve as an outward sign that Zuckerberg is treating his testimony seriously. The CEO had rankled Wall Street back in 2012 when he paraded around in a hoodie when meeting with investors about the company's initial public stock offering.

Since then, though, he's often donned a suit when meeting with world leaders such as China's president, Xi Jinping or former President Barack Obama. He also wore a suit and black tie during his backyard wedding to Dr. Priscilla Chan in 2012, and last year when he gave a commencement speech at Harvard.

On more ordinary days, though, Zuckerberg turns to his usual attire. But he's not unique among Silicon Valley titans in wearing the same thing every day. Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs wore jeans and a black turtleneck. Both had their shirts specially designed and made for them, though it is possible to purchase copycats online.

Asked in a 2014 "town hall" with Facebook users why he wears what he wears, Zuckerberg said it's so he has to make "as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Border states pledge 1,600 troops for Trump's border fight

    Border states pledge 1,600 troops for Trump's border fight

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:39:54 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:02:01 GMT
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state National Guard are heading to the border with Mexico Monday. (Source: CNN)Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state National Guard are heading to the border with Mexico Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state National Guard are heading to the border with Mexico Monday.Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state National Guard are heading to the border with Mexico Monday.

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state National Guard are heading to the border with Mexico Monday.

    More >>

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state National Guard are heading to the border with Mexico Monday.

    More >>

  • Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:49:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:03:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

  • US and China both omit key products from tariff threats

    US and China both omit key products from tariff threats

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:59:14 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:02:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE- In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, the first Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental airplane to be delivered to Air China is moved into position from Boeing's assembly facility to Paine Field in Everett, Wash. In their es...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE- In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, the first Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental airplane to be delivered to Air China is moved into position from Boeing's assembly facility to Paine Field in Everett, Wash. In their es...
    As US and China threaten tariffs, key products are omitted from their lists.More >>
    As US and China threaten tariffs, key products are omitted from their lists.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly