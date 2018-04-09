Medicaid expansion economic impact report to be released

A statewide economic impact report based on Medicaid expansion will be released Tuesday, April 10.
Governor John Bel Edwards, along with Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Secretary, Dr. Rebekah Gee, and Dr. James A. Richardson from the Public Administration Institute at Louisiana State University, will release a report entitled “Medicaid Expansion and the Louisiana Economy.”
The study evaluates the economic impact Medicaid expansion has on the state of Louisiana since coverage began on July 1, 2016.
On Jan. 12, 2016, Gov. Edwards signed an executive order to bring federal tax dollars back to Louisiana to provide health care for working poor people in the state.
Since then, more than 468,000 individuals have received health coverage, including:
