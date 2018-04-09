LA received $1.85 billion in federal funds, according to Medicaid expansion study

The direct economic impact of Louisiana’s decision to expand Medicaid was an additional $1.85 billion of federal funds. That's according to a statewide economic impact report released Tuesday. That injection of federal funds resulted in $3.57 billion of economic activity from business, state and local tax receipts.

Governor John Bel Edwards, along with Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Secretary, Dr. Rebekah Gee, and Dr. James A. Richardson from the Public Administration Institute at Louisiana State University, released the report entitled “Medicaid Expansion and the Louisiana Economy.”

"We are saving $317 million this year because of the expansion," said Gov. Edwards. "It is costing us less to have more people insured."

Governor Edwards said Louisiana is looking at an estimated budget shortfall of $994 million dollars in the state general fund for the next year, but reiterated that the shortfall would be $317 million more had the state not expanded Medicaid. "It was the easiest big decision I'll ever make as governor," said Gov. Edwards talking about expanding Medicaid.

On Jan. 12, 2016, Gov. Edwards signed an executive order to bring federal tax dollars back to Louisiana to provide health care for working poor people in the state. Coverage in the state of Louisiana began on July 1, 2016.

Since then, more than 468,000 individuals have received health coverage, including:

183,377 patients receiving preventive care visits

35,733 women have been screened for breast cancer, with 338 diagnosed with breast cancer

21,037 colon cancer screenings, resulting in 285 cancer diagnoses

18,158 adults receiving treatment for substance abuse

Dr. Gee said expanding Medicaid did not only result in a huge economic boost. "We're improving the fiscal and physical health of our state by giving more people health coverage," said Dr. Gee.

You can review the complete Medicaid Expansion study report here:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.