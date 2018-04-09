AG Landry alerts public about recent child product recalls

Attorney General Jeff Landry released a list of child products that have been recalled.

The list of recalled items included:

Bean Bag Chair Covers by Comfort Research

Bassinets by Multipro

Convertible High Chairs by Skip Hop

Fidget Spinner Keychains by Fashion Accessory Bazaar

Walgreens Pain and Itch Relief Cream

Infant Rattles by VTech

Infant Bodysuits by Alstyle

Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles by VTech

Children’s Rompers by Tea Collection

Electric Wagons by Radio Flyer

Graco Highchairs; Sold exclusively at Walmart

Children’s Tents by Cameron Company; Sold exclusively at Home Depot

Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment With Lidocaine by First Aid Research

Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders by Handi-Craft

See the complete list, as well as what to do if you have any of these products below:

To learn more about the recalled child products, click here.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.