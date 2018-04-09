AG Landry alerts public about recent child product recalls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

AG Landry alerts public about recent child product recalls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Attorney General Jeff Landry released a list of child products that have been recalled.

The list of recalled items included:

  • Bean Bag Chair Covers by Comfort Research
  • Bassinets by Multipro
  • Convertible High Chairs by Skip Hop
  • Fidget Spinner Keychains by Fashion Accessory Bazaar
  • Walgreens Pain and Itch Relief Cream 
  • Infant Rattles by VTech
  • Infant Bodysuits by Alstyle
  • Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles by VTech
  • Children’s Rompers by Tea Collection
  • Electric Wagons by Radio Flyer
  • Graco Highchairs; Sold exclusively at Walmart
  • Children’s Tents by Cameron Company; Sold exclusively at Home Depot
  • Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment With Lidocaine by First Aid Research
  • Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders by Handi-Craft

See the complete list, as well as what to do if you have any of these products below:

To learn more about the recalled child products, click here

