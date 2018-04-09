Learn more about Woman’s Hospital

Woman’s Hospital is continuing a 45-year tradition of providing women the support and state-of-the-art medical services they deserve – all in a caring, comforting environment.

WOMAN’S AT A GLANCE

Licensed hospital beds: 168

Licensed NICU beds: 84

Employees: 1,831

Surgeries: 7,307

Births: 8,638

Pap tests: 75,707

Breast procedures: more than 43,907

Woman’s Hospital was one of the first women’s specialty hospitals in the nation, and is currently one of the largest in the United States. Opened in November 1968, Woman’s is a private, nonprofit organization that is consistently recognized for its care of women and infants.

WOMAN’S FACILITIES

Woman’s Hospital

Woman’s Child Development Center

Woman’s Center for Wellness

Physician Office Building

Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion (2018)

Ambulatory Surgery Center (2018)

From birth to mammography, from cancer care to surgery, Woman’s wants to be your resource for exceptional care. Take comfort in the fact that you've chosen a hospital that specializes in the care of women and babies and is equipped to handle the expected as well as the unexpected.

Woman’s mission is to improve the health of women and infants.

WOMAN’S SERVICES

Accredited bariatric surgery program

Breast and gynecologic oncology

Prenatal and women’s health education

Endoscopy

Genetic counseling

Comprehensive imaging and laboratory services

Level III Regional Obstetrics Unit

Level III Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Pediatric subspecialty clinics

Respiratory therapy/EKG

Therapy: Speech, physical and occupational

ADDITIONAL FACTS ABOUT WOMAN’S

Woman’s performs more than 7,300 surgeries, 43,900 mammograms, and 75,700 Pap screens

Woman’s is the 17th largest delivery service in the United States and the largest in Louisiana

Woman’s was the first area hospital to achieve Nursing Magnet® status

Woman’s received the 2016 Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Ganey Associates, Inc. for outstanding patient experience and the Top Performer on Key Quality Measures recognition from The Joint Commission

For the past ten years, Woman’s has been named one of Modern Healthcare Magazine’s Top Places to Work in Healthcare

To learn more about services offered at Woman’s, call 225-927-1300.

Information on this page was provided by Woman’s Hospital.