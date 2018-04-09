Learn more about Woman’s Hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman’s Hospital is continuing a 45-year tradition of providing women the support and state-of-the-art medical services they deserve – all in a caring, comforting environment.

WOMAN’S AT A GLANCE

  • Licensed hospital beds: 168
  • Licensed NICU beds: 84
  • Employees: 1,831
  • Surgeries: 7,307
  • Births: 8,638
  • Pap tests: 75,707
  • Breast procedures: more than 43,907

Woman’s Hospital was one of the first women’s specialty hospitals in the nation, and is currently one of the largest in the United States. Opened in November 1968, Woman’s is a private, nonprofit organization that is consistently recognized for its care of women and infants.

WOMAN’S FACILITIES

  • Woman’s Hospital
  • Woman’s Child Development Center
  • Woman’s Center for Wellness
  • Physician Office Building
  • Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion (2018)
  • Ambulatory Surgery Center (2018)

From birth to mammography, from cancer care to surgery, Woman’s wants to be your resource for exceptional care. Take comfort in the fact that you've chosen a hospital that specializes in the care of women and babies and is equipped to handle the expected as well as the unexpected.
Woman’s mission is to improve the health of women and infants.

WOMAN’S SERVICES

  • Accredited bariatric surgery program
  • Breast and gynecologic oncology
  • Prenatal and women’s health education
  • Endoscopy
  • Genetic counseling
  • Comprehensive imaging and laboratory services
  • Level III Regional Obstetrics Unit
  • Level III Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
  • Pediatric subspecialty clinics
  • Respiratory therapy/EKG
  • Therapy: Speech, physical and occupational

ADDITIONAL FACTS ABOUT WOMAN’S

  • Woman’s performs more than 7,300 surgeries, 43,900 mammograms, and 75,700 Pap screens
  • Woman’s is the 17th largest delivery service in the United States and the largest in Louisiana
  • Woman’s was the first area hospital to achieve Nursing Magnet® status
  • Woman’s received the 2016 Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Ganey Associates, Inc. for outstanding patient experience and the Top Performer on Key Quality Measures recognition from The Joint Commission
  • For the past ten years, Woman’s has been named one of Modern Healthcare Magazine’s Top Places to Work in Healthcare

To learn more about services offered at Woman’s, call 225-927-1300.

