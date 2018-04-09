Southern University president announces new plan for increasing attendance

Attorney General Jeff Landry released a list of child products that have been recalled.More >>
A 6-year-old girl from Baton Rouge died after the car she was in was hit head-on by another vehicle.More >>
The father of a Baton Rouge child who died in a car crash Friday night honored with an emotional post on Facebook.More >>
The president of Southern University announced big dreams for the future of the campus.More >>
A body was found in an area of tall grass between two businesses off of Airline Highway near Prescott Road Monday afternoon.More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday. "I find so much emptiness in my heart, I don't think I will ever be able to fill it," Razman Gelca said, "you ask why we went this way, its the least i can do for her."More >>
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
