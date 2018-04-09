Southern University president announces new plan for increasing attendance

The president of Southern University announced big dreams for the future of the campus.

On Monday, April 9, SU President Ray Belton says the university has a new strategic plan called "Imagine 20,000." He says the plan looks forward to the time when Southern's Baton Rouge campus will host 20,000 students, something he says they don't consider to be just a pipe dream.

"Southern University is known nationally as an institution who have been instrumental in sharping the African American middle class of America," Belton said.

Belton says their goals are to listen to the guidance of experts, along with putting together a new facilities master plan, and building more partnerships to help north Baton Rouge grow.

