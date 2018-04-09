Take control of your sexual health

April is STD Awareness Month. Twenty million new sexually transmitted disease cases are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. If you are sexually active, you are at risk of infection.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants you to arm yourself with the facts about STDs and talk to your healthcare provider. Know the risks, symptoms and steps you can take to protect yourself. Many STDs are curable, and all are treatable.
Woman’s Hospital wants to remind you the early detection of cancer could save your life. Your annual gynecological checkup should include a complete “well woman” exam. Regular pelvic exams including Pap tests are suggested among a list of preventative health screenings for women.
PAP TEST AND PELVIC EXAM
HPV TEST
CHLAMYDIA TEST
SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE (STD) SCREENING
The CDC says, if you are having sex, you should ask your doctor about STD testing.
Woman’s Hospital says vaccines are safe, effective and recommended ways to prevent STDs such as HepatitisB and HPV. Correct and consistent use of the male latex condom is highly effective in reducing STD transmission.
The most recent STD statistics available from Louisiana Department of Health is from 2016.
