Police investigating body found in field

A body was found in an area of tall grass between two businesses off of Airline Highway near Prescott Road Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of a body found in a field behind Mikey's Donut King near the Raceway on Airline Highway at around 3:15 p.m.

The cause of death won't be released until the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office conducts an autopsy.

The identity of the victim is still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

