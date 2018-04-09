From the First Alert Forecast Team

We couldn’t get out from under the clouds on Monday, but after some morning mist and spritzes, most WAFB neighborhoods remained dry into the afternoon. Clouds will slowly thin through the night and the area remains dry.

Skies will be clearing nicely by early Tuesday morning, with sunshine galore by midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be near 50° to the low 50s for Tuesday’s dawn around the Capital City, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 70s. The air will be much drier, and less humid too.

The great weather continues through Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies expected for both days. Wednesday morning will be a bit cooler, with sunrise temperatures in the mid 40s for the Red Stick, but warm up into the mid 70s for Wednesday afternoon. Thursday starts off in the low 50s for the morning commute with an afternoon high around 80°.

The First Alert Forecast for Friday is mostly dry through the late afternoon before rains start to creep into the picture. After a morning start around 60° under mainly fair skies, look for cloud cover to increase through the day. We can expect to reach the low 80s for Friday afternoon under a sun/cloud mix to mostly cloudy skies. Add a 20 to 30 percent rain chance to Friday afternoon too. Chances of showers and thunderstorms will be slowly increasing Friday evening into Friday night ahead of the next cold front.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is already posting a slight risk for severe weather for the northern half of the Bayou State from Friday into Saturday morning as our next cold front approaches.

It’s a First Alert Action Day for Saturday, with rain chances at 80 percent along with a concern for strong to severe storms, especially during the first half of the day.

Timing for Saturday’s action is still unclear, but with a little luck we may get most of the weather action out of the way by the mid-afternoon. Our current thinking sets up an “upside down” day for Saturday's temperatures. Pre-dawn temperatures will be in the 70s with the thermometer falling through much of the day following the front’s passage.

Not to worry though, as Sunday shapes up to be a nice day, although on the cool side behind Saturday’s cold front. Look for a Sunday morning start in the mid to upper 40s for metro Baton Rouge with afternoon highs in the mid 60s under sunshine.

