Free cancer screenings at Fest for Life event Saturday

LaTonja McMillan, breast cancer survivor and Fest for Life honorary chair (Source: Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center)

Thousands of people have been screened for cancer at the Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s Fest for Life in the two decades the fest has been held.

The free annual event happening this weekend, mixes food, fun, and entertainment to ease your nerves about cancer screenings.

FEST FOR LIFE

Saturday, April 14

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bon Carrè Business Center

7359 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge

The annual Fest for Life event focuses on cancer education and early detection.

FREE CANCER SCREENINGS

Colorectal

Breast

Prostate

Skin

Oral Cavity

All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months. Appointments are required for breast cancer screenings only. To make an appointment, call 225- 215-1234 or 888-616-4687.

The event goes beyond cancer and addresses the many health problems impacting Baton Rouge residents. In addition to cancer, mortality rates continue to soar for conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.

ADDITIONAL SCREENINGS & RESOURCES

Blood pressure

Glucose checks

BMI screenings

Stroke education

Community health education

For every screening you receive, you’ll be entered in a raffle to win a bike donated by 100 Black Men or an Apple Watch donated by Humana.

One individual who understands the importance of early detection is LaTonja McMillan, who detected a lump during a self-examination.

“Early detection saved my life. I had put off going to the doctor because of my busy schedule, taking care of my son and managing my hair salon. Luckily, one of my clients mentioned the free screenings provided by the Cancer Center and I knew if I didn’t go now I never would,” said McMillan.

Fortunately, McMillan’s cancer was detected an early stage and has an excellent prognosis. She is serving as the honorary chair for the 2018 Fest for Life event.

“LaTonja is just one example of the power of early detection and the importance of being screened if you have the slightest feeling that something isn’t right,” said Johnnay Benjamin, director of early detection and education for the Cancer Center.

“Fest for Life is focused on bringing the community together and educating people on cancer through early detection and screenings while creating an event that’s fun and entertaining for the whole family,” said Benjamin.

SINCE 2008

More than 5,000 free cancer screenings provided

315 abnormal findings detected

21 cancers diagnosed

Other diseases detected as well

Fest for Life is for the entire family with food, children’s activities and entertainment provided during the event. WAFB is a proud sponsor of Fest for Life and will have staff members at the event, as well as a photo booth.

