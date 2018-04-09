Assumption Parish School Board announces candidates for superintendent

The Assumption Parish School Board has announced their list of candidates to fill the position of superintendent.

The following individuals have qualified:

Keith Bausman , Assistant Superintendent of Columbia Parish Schools in Columbia, MO

Shannon Clement , Director of Human Resources of Assumption Parish Schools in Napoleonville, LA

Jeremy Couvillion , Principal of Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge, LA

David Gray , Principal of Union Parish Schools in Farmerville, LA

Leslie Jones , Dean of the College of Education of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA

Niles Riche, Principal of Assumption High School in Napoleonville, LA

The board will decide which candidates will be selected for interviews on April 18.

