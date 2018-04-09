WANTED: 2 men sought for allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses

Two men are wanted for reportedly breaking into several businesses, including the Gardere Village Supermarket (Source: EBRSO)

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for two men they believe are involved in the burglary of four businesses.

On April 6, deputies responded to Gardere Village Supermarket, located at 1221 Gardere Lane, in reference to numerous burglaries. It was found that four separate businesses were involved. Investigators learned forceful entry was made into two of the businesses via a rear alleyway.

Video surveillance shows two men enter one of the businesses around 4:40 a.m. and head straight for the register. The men can be seen ripping the wires from the register. The two men then tried to leave with the register, but then dropped it and left the business as an alarm was going off.

The men are described as black males wearing hoodies and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in these incidents should call EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

