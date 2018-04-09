Southern University student heading to Hollywood

A trailer to carry the band's instruments was donated by Raising Cane's and Tony Clayton, among others (Source: WAFB)

A Southern University student will be living his dream in Hollywood this summer.

Michael Foster is a sophomore member of the Human Jukebox. In addition to playing the snare drum, he helps create video productions for the band. Foster applied for a scholarship offered by the Motion Picture Association of America specifically for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Out of 2,000 applicants, Foster was one of 20 students selected.

"I'm really excited right now,” Foster said. “I can't wait to get started, and I'm just really happy to be accepted and even be considered for an opportunity like this."

Foster was surprised during a news conference at Mumford Field, where his parents were in attendance. He says he wants to pursue a career in concert production.

The internship will last at least eight weeks, where he’ll work behind the scenes at Paramount Pictures. "I like seeing the behind the scenes of that,” Foster said. “Like every time I see a movie, I love to watch how they made it and all those types of things. It's just so much that's involved that's really there to be appreciated."

At that same news conference, Southern officials announced the Human Jukebox has received a new trailer for their instruments. Raising Cane’s and Attorney Tony Clayton were a few of the groups and companies that donated the trailer.

The band director says students always cram the instruments on the bus they’re traveling in, so this will provide a much more comfortable ride.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.











