Downed power lines cause traffic mess... again

Downed power lines caused a traffic mess in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon... again.

The downed lines on I-12 W past Juban Road in Denham Springs had the interstate entirely shut down for some time on Monday. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on April 9, however, the interstate reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Vehicles are now turning around & traveling against traffic on the shoulder at the scene of the downed power lines on I-12W past Juban. pic.twitter.com/TAFWmcWuLH — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) April 9, 2018

A representative with DEMCO says they aren't sure how the line broke, but their crews responded quickly to restore the power service of all customers affected.

This is the second time in less than a week that downed power lines have caused issues on interstates in Baton Rouge, although in this instance, crews were able to remove the lines much quicker than the previous incident on Friday.

ALL LANES OPEN: Downed power lines causes Friday traffic nighmare

