Northeast High student killed in crash, 2 others hospitalized

Three students from Northeast High School in Pride were involved in an car wreck on the way to school Monday morning, killing one and leaving the two others hospitalized.

The student who died was a freshman, school officials say. The wreck happened on Plank Road near Port Hudson-Pride Road.

The student's name has not yet been released by Louisiana State Police. The student's family was notified of the death Monday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System says grief counselors were immediately sent to the school Monday and will be on the campus Tuesday as well.

