Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week 2018 underway

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness week is April 8 through 15.

The campaign, led by the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance, is a weeklong promotion of awareness of oral, head, and neck cancer, highlighted by a day of free cancer screenings throughout the US.

According to a Harris Interactive survey, 71 percent of Americans say they have not been examined by a medical professional for oral, head, and neck cancer.

POTENTIAL SIGNS OF HEAD AND NECK CANCER

  • Lump in the neck that persists beyond three weeks
  • pain in the neck or throat
  • sore in the mouth or lip
  • pain in the ear
  • unusual bleeding
  • difficulty or pain with swallowing
  • new trouble or a change in jaw opening
  • hoarseness or a change in voice

Oral, head and neck cancers are uncommon but impact some of the most important functions: eating, speaking and breathing.

RISK FACTORS

  • History of significant alcohol and tobacco use
  • Long-term acid reflux
  • History of chronic oral ulcers 
  • Exposure to the HPV virus

Given the rise in oral cancers related to human papillomavirus (HPV), screening for early detection of this disease is more important than ever.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • Fest for Life
    Saturday, April 14
    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Bonne Carre Business Center
    Baton Rouge
     
  • Free Screening
    Saturday, April 14
    8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center
    726 N. Acadia Rd.
    Thibodaux, LA

