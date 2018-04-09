Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week 2018 underway

Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness week is April 8 through 15.

The campaign, led by the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance, is a weeklong promotion of awareness of oral, head, and neck cancer, highlighted by a day of free cancer screenings throughout the US.

According to a Harris Interactive survey, 71 percent of Americans say they have not been examined by a medical professional for oral, head, and neck cancer.

POTENTIAL SIGNS OF HEAD AND NECK CANCER

Lump in the neck that persists beyond three weeks

pain in the neck or throat

sore in the mouth or lip

pain in the ear

unusual bleeding

difficulty or pain with swallowing

new trouble or a change in jaw opening

hoarseness or a change in voice

Oral, head and neck cancers are uncommon but impact some of the most important functions: eating, speaking and breathing.

RISK FACTORS

History of significant alcohol and tobacco use

Long-term acid reflux

History of chronic oral ulcers

Exposure to the HPV virus

Given the rise in oral cancers related to human papillomavirus (HPV), screening for early detection of this disease is more important than ever.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Fest for Life

Saturday, April 14

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bonne Carre Business Center

Baton Rouge



Saturday, April 14

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center

726 N. Acadia Rd.

Thibodaux, LA

