Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week 2018 underway

Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness week is April 8 through 15.
The campaign, led by the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance, is a weeklong promotion of awareness of oral, head, and neck cancer, highlighted by a day of free cancer screenings throughout the US.
According to a Harris Interactive survey, 71 percent of Americans say they have not been examined by a medical professional for oral, head, and neck cancer.
Oral, head and neck cancers are uncommon but impact some of the most important functions: eating, speaking and breathing.
Given the rise in oral cancers related to human papillomavirus (HPV), screening for early detection of this disease is more important than ever.
