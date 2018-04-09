National Minority Health Month points out health and health care disparities between races

April is National Minority Health Month, a campaign created to raise public awareness about health and health care disparities that continue to affect racial and ethnic minorities.

Health disparities are differences in the overall rate of disease incidence, prevalence, morbidity, mortality or survival rates between different groups. Disparities result not only in a lower overall quality of life among those impacted, but of their families and communities as well.

“Together through our collective efforts we can move toward achieving a state free of disparities in health and health care,” Bureau of Minority Health Access Director Rudy Macklin said.

MINORITY HEALTH MONTH

Promoting healthy lifestyles

Providing crucial information to allow individuals to practice disease prevention

Showcasing the resources for and providers of grass roots health care and information

Highlighting the resolution of the disparate health conditions between Louisiana’s minority and non-minority populations and

Seeking additional support for the ongoing efforts to improve minority health year round

This year’s theme for Louisiana Minority Health Month is “Partnering for Health Equity.”

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Bureau of Minority Health Access and Promotions is joining with local partner organizations for several upcoming events to raise public awareness during National Minority Health Month.

MINORITY HEALTH AWARENESS SUMMIT

Monday, April 16

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scott, LA

HEALTH EQUITY COMMUNITY SUMMIT & PANEL DISCUSSION

Thursday, April 19

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Baton Rouge

CONNECT TO HEALTH BLOCK PARTY

Saturday, April 21

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

New Orleans

Topics of discussion during these events may include cancer, heart disease, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, mental health, cultural awareness, urban and rural health needs and gender issues.

“We are committed to eliminating disparities in health and access to health care in our state,” LDH Secretary Dr. Rebekah E. Gee said. “Minority Health Month is a chance for us to bring this issue into the spotlight and start a conversation about the work being done by the state health agency to bridge that gap.”

To find out more about the Louisiana Minority Health Month Campaign, contact the Louisiana Bureau of Minority Health Access and Promotions at 225-342-4886 or visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.