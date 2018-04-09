US and China both omit key products from tariff threats

(AP Photo/Karly Domb Sadof, File). FILE- In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, the back of an iPhone 4 and iPad 3 are displayed for a photographer in New York. Americans spent nearly $96 billion last year on cell phones and computers imported from China, f...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE- In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, a worker walks next to first Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental airplane to be delivered to Air China in Everett, Wash., before a delivery ceremony. In their escalating conflict over ...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE- In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, the first Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental airplane to be delivered to Air China is moved into position from Boeing's assembly facility to Paine Field in Everett, Wash. In their es...

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. and China are both threatening tariffs over billions of dollars' worth of products in their escalating conflict over trade.

In both cases, what's not on their lists also says a lot.

Neither country is targeting products that they would have a hard time getting elsewhere.

China, for example, isn't threatening tariffs on the $1 billion worth of animal skins it imports from the U.S. each year to make footwear and upholstery because those skins are valuable and replacements wouldn't be easy to find. It also isn't targeting the largest jets made by Boeing Co.

U.S. officials say they want to minimize pain for U.S. consumers so many of the most-imported products, like cell phones, computers, clothes and shoes, aren't on the U.S. list.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.