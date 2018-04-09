Morgan City man faces multiple child porn counts

A south Louisiana man was arrested after being found in possession of child porn, according to investigators.

The Morgan City Police Department reported David Elliott Jr., 41, of Morgan City, was arrested Friday on more than two dozen counts of child porn possession.

Authorities said the porn involved children younger than 13 years old.

Elliott was booked into the Morgan City Jail on 30 counts of possession of child porn.

Officials said the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations started investigating the case after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They added the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, Morgan City Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations teamed up to find and arrest Elliott.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.