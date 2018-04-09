LDH hosts health job fair and recruitment event - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LDH hosts health job fair and recruitment event

Source: Louisiana Dept. of Health Facebook page Source: Louisiana Dept. of Health Facebook page
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is hosting a health professional recruitment event Monday, April 9, for people interested in a job in state government service.

LDH is looking to fill several Medicaid positions including benefits, covered services, and clinical policy. Candidates should be experienced with clinical backgrounds.

JOB FAIR

  • Monday, April 9
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Bienville Building, Room 118
  • 628 N. Fourth Street
  • Baton Rouge

The event is open to both the public and current state employees. While participation is free, pre-registration is required. You can pre-register online. Interviews will be conducted onsite.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Clinical services delivery
  • Claims and coding
  • Specialized behavioral health
  • Provider network development
  • Medical practice management
  • Hospital claims administration

Medicaid managed care organization or commercial insurance industry experience is a plus.

For more information about the Healthy Louisiana program, email healthy@la.gov.

RELATED: Louisiana Department of Health

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly