LDH hosts health job fair and recruitment event

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is hosting a health professional recruitment event Monday, April 9, for people interested in a job in state government service.

LDH is looking to fill several Medicaid positions including benefits, covered services, and clinical policy. Candidates should be experienced with clinical backgrounds.

JOB FAIR

Monday, April 9

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bienville Building, Room 118

628 N. Fourth Street

Baton Rouge

The event is open to both the public and current state employees. While participation is free, pre-registration is required. You can pre-register online. Interviews will be conducted onsite.

QUALIFICATIONS

Clinical services delivery

Claims and coding

Specialized behavioral health

Provider network development

Medical practice management

Hospital claims administration

Medicaid managed care organization or commercial insurance industry experience is a plus.

For more information about the Healthy Louisiana program, email healthy@la.gov.

