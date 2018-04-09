LDH hosts health job fair and recruitment event

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is hosting a health professional recruitment event Monday, April 9, for people interested in a job in state government service.
LDH is looking to fill several Medicaid positions including benefits, covered services, and clinical policy. Candidates should be experienced with clinical backgrounds.
JOB FAIR
The event is open to both the public and current state employees. While participation is free, pre-registration is required. You can pre-register online. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
QUALIFICATIONS
Medicaid managed care organization or commercial insurance industry experience is a plus.
For more information about the Healthy Louisiana program, email healthy@la.gov.
