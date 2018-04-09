WANTED: Man suspected of burglarizing home on Meadow Crossing

This man is suspected of robbing a home on Meadow Crossing Drive (Source: EBRSO)

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a home in Meadow Crossing Drive.

On April 5, EBRSO deputies responded to a call about a residential burglary in the 300 block of Meadow Crossing. The occupants told officials that someone broke into their house while they were out of town and stole valuables, including a firearm.

Video footage shows the suspected burglar outside of the house on April 4 wearing a dark hoodie and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident should call EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

