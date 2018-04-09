Father of 6-year-old killed in crash honors her with emotional Facebook post

A south Louisiana man was arrested after being found in possession of child porn, according to investigators. The Morgan City Police Department reported David Elliott Jr., 41, of Morgan City, was arrested Friday on more than two dozen counts of child porn possession.More >>
A south Louisiana man was arrested after being found in possession of child porn, according to investigators. The Morgan City Police Department reported David Elliott Jr., 41, of Morgan City, was arrested Friday on more than two dozen counts of child porn possession.More >>
This nationwide campaign is held each spring as a way to encourage motorists to use safety precautions while driving through work zones and to bring attention to worker safety.More >>
This nationwide campaign is held each spring as a way to encourage motorists to use safety precautions while driving through work zones and to bring attention to worker safety.More >>
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a home in Meadow Crossing Drive.More >>
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a home in Meadow Crossing Drive.More >>
The father of a Baton Rouge child who died in a car crash Friday night honored with an emotional post on Facebook.More >>
The father of a Baton Rouge child who died in a car crash Friday night honored with an emotional post on Facebook.More >>
A 6-year-old girl from Baton Rouge died after the car she was in was hit head-on by another vehicle.More >>
A 6-year-old girl from Baton Rouge died after the car she was in was hit head-on by another vehicle.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.More >>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.More >>