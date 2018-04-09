Father of 6-year-old killed in crash honors her with emotional F - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Father of 6-year-old killed in crash honors her with emotional Facebook post

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The father of a Baton Rouge child who died in a car crash Friday night honored with an emotional post on Facebook. 

Addisyn Teekell, 6, died at a hospital following a crash on LA 621 in St. Amant on April 6. 

Addisyn's father, Ben Teekell, was driving the car with her and her sister Ashtyn when they were hit head-on by another motorist. 

"My beautiful baby girl... God gave me 6 wonderful years of having the privilege of being your dad. Daddy did everything he could do and the doctors didn’t stop until God called you home."

Teekell also asked followers to pray for his other young daughter Ashytn. He said she suffered a broken arm and some bleeding the brain but it appears she will be released from the hospital soon. 

Teekell had a powerful message for Joey Gaudet, 35, of Gonzales, who Louisiana State Police identified as the driver that crashed into Teekell's SUV.

"As for the driver who took my princess Addisyn away, if I can’t forgive you then I am a hypocrite to what I preached to Her... And for her sake, I forgive you." 

 Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

