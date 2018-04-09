EBRSO makes girl who survived wreck that claimed sister's life an honorary SWAT member

The father of a Baton Rouge child who died in a car crash Friday night honored her with an emotional post on Facebook.

Addisyn Teekell, 6, died at a hospital following a crash on LA 621 in St. Amant on April 6.

Addisyn's father, Ben Teekell, was driving the car with her and her sister, Ashtyn, inside when they were hit head-on by another motorist.

Teekell had a powerful message for Joey Gaudet, 35, of Gonzales, who Louisiana State Police identified as the driver that crashed into Teekell's SUV.

"As for the driver who took my princess Addisyn away, if I can’t forgive you then I am a hypocrite to what I preached to Her... And for her sake, I forgive you."

"My beautiful baby girl... God gave me 6 wonderful years of having the privilege of being your dad. Daddy did everything he could do and the doctors didn’t stop until God called you home."

Teekell also asked followers to pray for his other young daughter Ashytn. She suffered a broken arm and some bleeding in the brain, but it appears she will be released from the hospital soon. Teekell also told WAFB over the phone that Ashtyn is recovering and he was able to bring his K-9 officer to the hospital to visit her.

On Wednesday, April 11, a whole SWAT team with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office visited Ashtyn in the hospital and made her an honorary SWAT team member. Teekell posted about the visit on Facebook, saying "officers always put her in a happy place."

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, where Teekell works as a deputy with the SJPSO's special operations and K-9 divisions, has opened a fund for Teekell at Regions Bank.

Residents can contribute at any Regions Bank location to the account named Teekell Family Benefit Account.

All Law Enforcement Officers are encouraged to attend Addisyn's celebration of life on Saturday, April 14.

