Zuckerberg meeting with lawmakers ahead of hearing

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting privately with lawmakers on Monday ahead of his first time testifying on Capitol Hill.

Zuckerberg will testify in the Senate on Tuesday and in the House on Wednesday about the company's ongoing data-privacy scandal and how it failed to guard against other abuses of its service. He is also expected to be asked about Russia's use of social media during the 2016 U.S. election.

One of Zuckerberg's first meetings will be with Florida Sen. Bill Nelson. He is the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, which will hold a joint hearing Tuesday with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Nelson and Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune asked Zuckerberg to testify to "restore lost trust" in the company.

