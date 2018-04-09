Stocks soar, erasing last week's loss, as trade fears ease

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). This April 5, 2018, photo shows a building's address on Wall Street, in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 9.

By MARLEY JAY

AP Markets Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are surging Monday as investors' fears about a possible trade war between the U.S. and China ease once again. Technology companies like Apple and Microsoft are bouncing back from their recent losses and banks are rising along with interest rates. Stocks have alternated between big gains and steep losses in recent weeks as investors tried to assess how the trade dispute could evolve and what it might mean for the global economy.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index gained 46 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,650 as of 1:10 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 406 points, or 1.7 percent, to 24,339. The Nasdaq composite jumped 154 points, or 2.2 percent, to 7,069. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 17 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,530. The Russell index is composed of more U.S.-focused companies that are somewhat less vulnerable to the effects of tariffs, so its moves in response to the recent trade tensions haven't been as dramatic.

The S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent last week, with large losses Monday and Friday and strong gains in between. It's now flat for April.

WHERE ARE WE NOW? While President Donald Trump continued to bash America's trade deals on Twitter, he said the U.S. and China could settle their dispute and administration officials emphasized that they are open to talks, which could allow them to resolve their complaints with measures that don't make much difference to global economic growth and to stock indexes.

Stocks have gyrated because investors aren't sure how bad the trade dispute between the nations might get. Late last week Trump threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods, following an earlier announcement that targeted $50 billion. China has pledged to "counterattack with great strength" if Trump decides to follow through on that threat.

The market has had a bumpy ride as the dispute heated up. Technology companies have struggled, both because they've done so well over the last year and because China and Asia are critical sales and manufacturing regions. On Monday, Apple gained $4.52, or 2.7 percent, to $172.90 and Microsoft rose $2.63, or 2.9 percent, to $92.85.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.80 percent from 2.77 percent late Friday.

JPMorgan Chase advanced $3.37, or 3.1 percent, to $112.46 and investment bank Goldman Sachs jumped $6.64, or 2.7 percent, to $256.61.

X MARKS THE SPOT: Swiss drugmaker Novartis agreed to buy AveXis for $8.7 billion, or $218 a share, as it aims to become a leader in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The price is almost double AveXis' closing price on Friday. AveXis is studying a treatment for a disorder called spinal muscular atrophy Type 1, which Novartis called the top genetic cause of death in infants, and is also researching treatments for other conditions.

AveXis climbed $93.94, or 81 percent, to $209.85 and Novartis added $1.40, or 1.7 percent, to $81.60.

WILL HE GET LIKES? This week will be a big one for Facebook as it tries to get its data privacy scandal under control. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress later this week and the company has embarked on a high profile effort to show users, advertisers and investors that it's taking the problem seriously. Its stock is down 13.5 percent since March 16.

Starting Monday, the 87 million Facebook users whose data may have been shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a message on their news feeds explaining what happened. Most of those users are in the U.S. More than 2 billion Facebook users will get a notice titled "Protecting Your Information" with a link to see what apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. That will allow them to shut off the apps individually or turn off third-party access to their apps completely.

Facebook picked up $2.81, or 1.8 percent, to $160.01.

RUSSIA SANCTIONS: U.S. aluminum companies rose after the American government placed sanctions on Russian aluminum producer Rusal as part of retaliation intended to punish Russia for meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The sanctions target a dozen Russian companies as well as oligarchs and government officials.

Century Aluminum jumped $2.10, or 12.5 percent, to $18.89 and Alcoa rose $3.30, or 6.9 percent, to $51.35.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude jumped $1.27, or 2 percent, to $63.33 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added $1.46, or 2.2 percent, to $68.57 a barrel London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 106.94 yen from 106.85 yen. The euro rose to $1.2321 from $1.2285.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.2 percent and the CAC 40 in France edged up 0.1 percent. The British FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.

Asian stocks fared better. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.3 percent. Seoul's Kospi added 0.6 percent.

