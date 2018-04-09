2 robots enter, 1 remains at LSU's 2nd Annual Bengal Bot Brawl

The second annual Bengal Bot Brawl will be held April 10 (Source: LSU)

LSU's Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering is hosting its second annual Bengal Bot Brawl on Tuesday, April 10.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Patrick F. Taylor Hall Capstone Gallery.

The sumo-style robotics competition was launched to make engineering fun for students. This year, anyone can challenge the standing champion.

"This year will be different. They are allowing anyone from outside the competition to bring in a robot and challenge the champion. This includes middle school and high school students; though literally anyone with a robot that meets the criteria can challenge the winner," said Marcio de Queiroz, LSE ME professor and coordinator of the LSU Robotics Engineering Minor.

Bengal Bot Brawl, known as B3, will feature four teams competing in a round-robin tournament. Three of the teams are made up of LSU ME and Electrical and Computer Engineering capstone students, while the fourth team is made up of members of the LSU Bengal Reauxbotics Club.

The rules are similar to national robotics challenges. Robots must weigh no more than 30 lbs and cannot expel any liquids, among other regulations.

The winner of the competition will compete in Robot Battles at MomoCon in Atlanta, Georgia May 24 through 27.

"We are recycling robot parts that were donated to us from last year's B3 competition. We probably started working on the robots in November. We might make two robots this year. I haven't decided," said Mia Reed, an ME sophomore and project manager for the Bengal Reauxbotics team.

"We also find that it helps in recruiting local high school students," said de Queiroz.

For more information on B3, click here. The event is free and open to the public.

