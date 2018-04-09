LSU Baseball: April 9 NCAA Polls

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, April 9.
Overall: 20-13 ... SEC: 6-6
Last week: 2-2
Tuesday: Nicholls State 10-1W
Thursday - Saturday: Texas A&M, 4-1W, 9-2L, 3-1L
|BASEBALL AMERICA
|D1 BASEBALL
|COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
|PERFECT GAME
|19
|23
|23
|22
|PVS: 17
|PVS: 17
|
PVS: 21
|PVS: 18
This week's schedule:
Wednesday: Tulane (Turchin Stadium, New Orleans)
Friday - Sunday: South Carolina (Founders Park, Columbia, S.C.)
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.