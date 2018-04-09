LSU Baseball: April 9 NCAA Polls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU Baseball: April 9 NCAA Polls

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Zack Hess (Source: WAFB) Zack Hess (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, April 9.

Overall: 20-13 ... SEC: 6-6
Last week: 2-2
Tuesday: Nicholls State 10-1W
Thursday - Saturday: Texas A&M, 4-1W, 9-2L, 3-1L

BASEBALL AMERICA D1 BASEBALL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PERFECT GAME
19 23 23 22
 PVS: 17 PVS: 17

PVS: 21

 PVS: 18

This week's schedule:
Wednesday: Tulane (Turchin Stadium, New Orleans)
Friday - Sunday: South Carolina (Founders Park, Columbia, S.C.)

