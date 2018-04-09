Reading to your kids might boost their social skills

A truly dismal flu vaccine could still save thousands of lives, as long as roughly 40 percent of Americans got their shots, new research suggests.

A truly dismal flu vaccine could still save thousands of lives, as long as roughly 40 percent of Americans got their shots, new research suggests.

A treatment that harnesses the power of helpful bacteria living naturally on the skin might be a breakthrough treatment for eczema, early research suggests.

A treatment that harnesses the power of helpful bacteria living naturally on the skin might be a breakthrough treatment for eczema, early research suggests.

As America's opioid crisis continues, too many toddlers are accidentally overdosing on narcotic medicines. But a new study suggests that better packaging might curb the problem.

As America's opioid crisis continues, too many toddlers are accidentally overdosing on narcotic medicines. But a new study suggests that better packaging might curb the problem.

Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.

Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.

Motorcycles are still deadlier than cars, but there's some good news: Nearly 6 percent fewer bikers died on U.S. roads last year than in 2016, a new report says.

Motorcycles are still deadlier than cars, but there's some good news: Nearly 6 percent fewer bikers died on U.S. roads last year than in 2016, a new report says.

Two anti-cancer drugs administered together have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat an inherited form of thyroid cancer.

Two anti-cancer drugs administered together have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat an inherited form of thyroid cancer.

Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.

Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.

Concussions, even those that are mild, more than double the risk for developing dementia down the road, new research suggests.

Concussions, even those that are mild, more than double the risk for developing dementia down the road, new research suggests.

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

(HealthDay News) -- Parents who read to their infants and toddlers may help them develop skills that pay big dividends when they start school, a new study suggests.

Specifically, reading aloud and pretend play may offset disruptive behaviors -- such as hyperactivity and aggression -- and improve attention, researchers found.

"When you read with your child, it's really a warm, nice time together," said lead researcher Dr. Alan Mendelsohn. He's an associate professor of pediatrics at New York University School of Medicine in New York City.

"But even more, when you read together, especially story books, the stories are about topics that are important and interesting to children," Mendelsohn said.

Stories often deal with characters who are sad or happy, and who have to learn how to cope with challenges in their lives, he explained.

"When you read a book together, you provide the child an opportunity to think about what it means to have those feelings and how to deal with them," Mendelsohn said.

In addition, when parents read to their kids, they all have to focus on the same thing and the children learn how to pay attention, he said.

To demonstrate the benefits of making a habit of reading aloud to children, Mendelsohn and colleagues randomly assigned 675 families to either take part in a program called the Video Interaction Project or to be followed without being in the program.

The program ran from birth through age 3. During pediatrician visits, families in the program were video-recorded reading or playing with their children. The video was then reviewed with a coach who helped parents learn more about their critical role in their child's development.

When the children in the program were evaluated a year and a half after the program ended, they maintained the behavior and attention skills they gained during the program, Mendelsohn said.

"When parents read aloud and play with their children, they can help their children learn to behave in ways that are going to be really helpful when the kids start school," Mendelsohn said.

Dr. Jefry Biehler, chairman of pediatrics at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, said that these results support what pediatricians have said for years.

"Reading and playing with your children has an impact on their development and how they are going to do in school," he said.

In addition, reading and playing with your children can alleviate some of the behavior problems kids are prone to, Biehler said.

Biehler believes that the interaction between parent and kids aids their socialization, but parents may not be spending as much time playing and reading to their children as they once did.

Using other means of entertaining kids, such as computers or plunking them down in front of the TV, might not provide the same benefit that direct interaction does, Biehler said.

"It's very important to spend time with your child and read to your child," he said. "It's a special time for kids to interact with their parent, and that's important for developing babies."

The report was published online April 10 in the journal Pediatrics.

More information

For more about the benefits of reading to kids, visit Reach Out and Read.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.