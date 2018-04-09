Woman struck, killed while chasing her dog on Interstate 95 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman struck, killed while chasing her dog on Interstate 95

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who was chasing her dog on Interstate 95 in Virginia after she wrecked her car has been killed. Her dog also was struck and died.

Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Katie M. Mason was driving Saturday night near Stafford when her car ran off the road and struck a guardrail.

Mason's dog escaped. She chased after it in the southbound lanes and was struck by another car. Mason died at the scene, and her dog also was hit.

Charles Chao told The Associated Press he had served with Mason in a Manassas-based Virginia National Guard unit for four years. He says Mason was a combat medic and "everyone loved her."

A Virginia National Guard spokesman said historical service records couldn't immediately be checked Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

