Woman struck, killed chasing dog on Interstate 95

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who was chasing her dog on Interstate 95 after she wrecked her car has been killed. Her dog was also struck and killed.

Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Katie M. Mason was driving south on I-95 on Saturday night near Stafford when her car ran off the road and struck a guardrail.

Mason's dog escaped. She chased after it in the southbound lanes and was struck by another car. Mason died at the scene. Her dog was also struck and killed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.