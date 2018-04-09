DOTD holds National Work Zone Awareness Week news conference

Information provided by DOTD

BATON ROUGE, LA - National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 9-13.

This nationwide campaign is held each spring as a way to encourage motorists to use safety precautions while driving through work zones and to bring attention to worker safety.

Last year, DOTD lost one of our employees, Paul Featherston, by a vehicle that failed to stop in a work zone in Lafayette.

In addition to discussing the importance of driving safely in work zones, Secretary Wilson and the Department will take a moment to remember Mr. Featherston and all of the workers who have lost their lives in work zones.

What: Work Zone Awareness Week news conference

When: Monday, April 9, 10 a.m.

Where: DOTD Headquarters

1201 Capitol Access Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70802