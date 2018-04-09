Strikes over pay to disrupt German air traffic Tuesday - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Strikes over pay to disrupt German air traffic Tuesday

BERLIN (AP) - German labor union ver.di says its members will stage a strike Tuesday at Frankfurt airport, Germany's biggest.

The strike is part of a broader dispute over pay in German public-sector jobs that also includes utility companies, kindergartens and municipal administrations.

Ver.di said Monday that strikes are also planned at Munich airport.

The union is demanding a 6 percent, or at least 200 euros ($245), pay rise for some 2.3 million public sector employees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:49:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-04-09 10:41:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

  • Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:09 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-04-09 10:41:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    More >>

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    More >>

  • Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube

    Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:28:43 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:40 AM EDT2018-04-09 10:40:33 GMT
    (Source: YouTube/CNN)(Source: YouTube/CNN)

    A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

    More >>

    A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly