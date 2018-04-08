Asian markets rise amid uncertainty over US-China trade spat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian markets rise amid uncertainty over US-China trade spat

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - Asian stock markets rose Monday amid uncertainty about an escalating U.S.-Chinese tariff dispute after President Donald Trump said a settlement was possible but his advisers said other nations might add to pressure on Beijing.

KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent to 3,137.76 and Toyko's Nikkei 225 edged up 13 points to 21,580.42. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6 percent to 30,013.30 and Australia's S&P-ASX 200 added 1 point to 5,789.40. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2 percent to 2,434.94 and benchmarks in Taiwan and Indonesia also rose. New Zealand and Singapore declined.

TRADE TENSIONS: Trump said Washington and Beijing can settle their tariff dispute but his new economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said a "coalition of the willing" - including Canada, much of Europe and Australia - was being formed to pressure China. Kudlow said while Washington hoped to avoid taking action, Trump "was not bluffing." Beijing and Washington have threatened to raise tariffs on $50 billion worth of each other's goods. Trump said the U.S. list might be increased by an additional $100 billion of goods, which prompted China's government to say it would "counterattack with great strength."

ANALYST'S TAKE: "The trade tariffs cloud looms into the new week following last Friday's gyrations as President Donald Trump ramped up the tensions with newly proposed tariffs," said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report. "Despite conciliatory messages put through over the weekend, investors are expected to remain on edge at the start of the week with more to look for from China."

WALL STREET: Stocks fell on jitters about the possible impact of the tariff dispute on U.S. exporters. Caterpillar, a construction equipment maker, slid 3.5 percent and aircraft manufacturer Boeing lost 3.1 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.3 percent to 23,932.76. It is down 10 percent from its record high in late January. The Standard & Poor's 500 lost 2.2 percent to 2,604.47. The Nasdaq composite slid 2.3 percent to 6,915.11.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 19 cents to $62.25 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged $1.48 on Friday to close at $62.06. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 21 cents to $67.32 in London. It fell $1.22 the previous session to close at $67.11.

CURRENCY: The dollar was little-changed at 106.91 yen. The euro edged down to $1.2269 from $1.2282.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bus strikes overpass on Long Island, mangling roof

    Bus strikes overpass on Long Island, mangling roof

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:49:04 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:39 GMT
    New York State Police say a charter bus has struck a bridge overpass on Long Island.More >>
    New York State Police say a charter bus has struck a bridge overpass on Long Island.More >>

  • Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:09 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...
    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>

  • Injuries in human-smuggling crash on California highway

    Injuries in human-smuggling crash on California highway

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:18:36 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:21 GMT
    (KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra...(KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra...
    Authorities say a horse trailer carrying about 18 people who entered the country illegally overturned on a Southern California highway just north of the border with Mexico.More >>
    Authorities say a horse trailer carrying about 18 people who entered the country illegally overturned on a Southern California highway just north of the border with Mexico.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly