Lowe's manager awarded by church for helping with repairs

During the flood of August 2016, Hope Community United Methodist Church, located on Evangeline Street, was destroyed.

Pastor H. Louis Jones said the sanctuary took on more than 2 feet of water.

While members of the congregation and Pastor Jones were repairing the church, in March 2017, the church was burglarized and the pastor's tools were stolen.

Not long after word spread that the church was facing a hardship, Mike Pitts, store manager at Lowe's in South Baton Rouge wanted to help.

"I decided the next day I was going to do something about it," Pitts said.

Pitts recalled calling his boss and explaining the pastor's issue and his desire to help. He decided to do the repairs on his own, out of his own pocket.

However, once his boss heard of the plan, Lowe's wanted to participate. Pitts surprised the congregation and Pastor Jones with brand new tools and enough supplies to finish the renovation.

"Door, locks, you name it," said Pastor Jones. "We were tremendously blessed by Mike Pitts and his regional personnel."

The congregation moved back to the sanctuary about 8 months ago, according to members.

To show their gratitude, a little over a year later, during the Sunday morning service, the church surprised Pitts with a community service award, thanking him for his dedication.

Pitts called it a humbling experience.

"I've had a lot of awards in my career but this award is probably the best I’ve ever had," he said. "It makes what I do at Lowe's, worth it."

Scott's Miracle-Gro also donated a brand new church sign in honor of Pastor Jones' parents, Josephine and Oliver Jones, Sr.

