NY high school students injured when bus strikes overpass - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NY high school students injured when bus strikes overpass

The entire length of a charter bus carrying high school students was mangled when it struck a bridge overpass, seriously injuring six. (Source: WPIX/CNN) The entire length of a charter bus carrying high school students was mangled when it struck a bridge overpass, seriously injuring six. (Source: WPIX/CNN)
Thirty-seven other passengers suffered minor injuries. (Source: WPIX/CNN) Thirty-seven other passengers suffered minor injuries. (Source: WPIX/CNN)

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (AP) - A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview, according to New York State Police.

One of the six injured passengers had very serious injuries, said State Police Maj. David Candelaria. Thirty-seven other passengers suffered minor injuries.

"Everybody was able to walk out except one, which we extricated," Lakeview Fire Department Chief Patrick McNeill told Newsday. "There was glass everywhere. The roof of the bus is down to the top of the seat covers."

Video shows teenagers sitting and standing outside of the white damaged bus, some draped in blankets, as firefighters inspect the wreckage. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene.

The 38 students from various Long Island high schools, along with five chaperones, had just returned from John F. Kennedy International Airport and were heading to a shopping mall to meet up with parents, police said.

Police said the driver was being evaluated and did not seem to be familiar with commercial vehicle restrictions on the parkway.

The minimum clearance on the parkway is 7 feet, 10 inches (2.38 meters) and accidents involving vehicles striking overpasses is not uncommon on the parkway. In 2017, there were reports that an electronic alarm system would be installed on the parkway to warn drivers of vehicles too high for the overpass.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube

    Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:28:43 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-09 06:40:55 GMT

    A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

    More >>

    A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

    More >>

  • Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:09 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-04-09 06:09:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...
    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>

  • Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity

    Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity

    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-04-08 19:48:22 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:50:00 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...
    Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.More >>
    Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly