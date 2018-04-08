Charter bus strikes bridge overpass on Long Island

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (AP) - New York State Police say a charter bus has struck a bridge overpass on Long Island.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview.

Authorities tell Newsday that the bus was carrying dozens of teenagers and adults.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Photos show the entire roof of the bus mangled.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.