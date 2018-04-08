Charter bus strikes bridge overpass on Long Island - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Charter bus strikes bridge overpass on Long Island

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (AP) - New York State Police say a charter bus has struck a bridge overpass on Long Island.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview.

Authorities tell Newsday that the bus was carrying dozens of teenagers and adults.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Photos show the entire roof of the bus mangled.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump once fought measure requiring sprinklers in buildings

    Trump once fought measure requiring sprinklers in buildings

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-08 04:28:11 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:00:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
    Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More >>
    Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More >>

  • Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity

    Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity

    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-04-08 19:48:22 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:59:15 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...
    Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.More >>
    Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.More >>

  • 'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

    'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:22 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:59:11 GMT
    (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."(Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."
    John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" opens with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther.".More >>
    John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" opens with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly