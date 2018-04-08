Injuries in human-smuggling crash on California highway - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Injuries in human-smuggling crash on California highway

(KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra... (KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra...
(KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra... (KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra...
(KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra... (KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra...

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A horse trailer carrying at least 18 people who entered the country illegally overturned on a Southern California highway just north of the border with Mexico, authorities said.

Several people inside the trailer were hurt in the crash Saturday near the town of Campo, with injuries described as moderate and minor. Six patients were hospitalized, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

A witness told the California Highway Patrol that the two-axle trailer being hauled by a pickup truck began to fishtail and eventually tipped onto its right side along northbound Interstate 8.

Several people scrambled from the trailer after the crash and many ran away, the newspaper said. No horses were inside.

After a search of the area authorities were able to round up most, if not all, involved, said Border Patrol Agent Eduardo Olmos. CHP and Cal Fire reported 18 individuals, while Border Patrol said there were 19; the reason for the discrepancy wasn't immediately known.

Border Patrol officials said the driver of the pickup had not yet been identified and it was unclear if he or she was in custody.

Olmos said it was not yet known where the people made illegal entry into the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump once fought measure requiring sprinklers in buildings

    Trump once fought measure requiring sprinklers in buildings

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-08 04:28:11 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:00:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
    Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More >>
    Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More >>

  • Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity

    Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity

    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-04-08 19:48:22 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:59:15 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...
    Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.More >>
    Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.More >>

  • 'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

    'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:22 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:59:11 GMT
    (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."(Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."
    John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" opens with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther.".More >>
    John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" opens with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly