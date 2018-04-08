Church vows to 'step up big' for kids whose parents were killed in crash

A church in Baton Rouge is promising to "step up big" after they received word that two of their members were killed in a car crash Sunday morning.

Gatveyea "Gabby" Williams, 30, and Jonathan Williams, 29, were killed when their car was hit by a driver who ran a red light. Investigators said the crash happened on Florida Boulevard at Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 8.

A Facebook post by Jonathan Stockstill, a pastor at Bethany Church, asked for the community's prayers for the Williams family, especially the two children left parentless.

His name is Jonathan and he was faithful in serving on our production team. He also was involved in a big way with small groups. Her name was Gabby, and she was enrolled in Bethany college and had a passion for missions. They were loved by our church so much.

Stockstill said despite hearing such tragic news, the kids still showed up to Bethany's kid's ministry on Sunday morning.

"Bethany will be very responsive financially with these kids," the post read. "We will step up big."

If you'd like to partner with Bethany to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

