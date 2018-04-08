2 dead in crash after driver of another vehicle runs red light, police say

A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Iberville Parish late Saturday night, according to investigators. Authorities have identified the victim as Thailan Cutno, 21, of Gonzales.More >>
date 2018-04-08

A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Iberville Parish late Saturday night, according to investigators. Authorities have identified the victim as Thailan Cutno, 21, of Gonzales.More >>
A man and woman were killed in a crash early Sunday morning after their car was hit by a driver who ran a red light, investigators said.More >>
Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Derrick Davis, 41, of Belle Rose.More >>
A driver is facing charges after a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run Saturday night. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Chad Zimmerle, 38, of Denham Springs.More >>
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>