2 dead in crash after driver of another vehicle runs red light

2 dead in crash after driver of another vehicle runs red light, police say

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man and woman were killed in a crash early Sunday morning after their car was hit by a driver who ran a red light, investigators said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victims as Gatveyea Williams, 30, the driver, and Jonathan Williams, 29, a passenger. Both are from Baton Rouge. Authorities said the driver who hit them is 34 years old and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigators said the crash happened on Florida Boulevard at Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said a 2016 Ford Fiesta and a 2015 Nissan Altima were headed north on Sherwood Forest Boulevard and went through the intersection at Florida Boulevard on a green light. He added the Williamses were in the Nissan.

According to Coppola, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on Florida Boulevard tried to go through the same intersection on a red light. Coppola said the Chevrolet sideswiped the front of the Ford and then hit the driver's side of the Nissan.

Coppola added the two people in the Ford were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

