One man is trying to get the basketball court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center named after coaching great Dale Brown.
Cary Hughes is on a passionate mission to finally make Dale Brown Court a reality.
#LSU fans - are you in favor of the basketball court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center possibly being named "Dale Brown Court"? @DaleBrownCourt— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 8, 2018
