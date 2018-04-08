Driver faces charges after bicyclist killed in hit and run

A driver is facing charges after a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run Saturday night.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Chad Zimmerle, 38, of Denham Springs.

Troopers reported Glenn Banta, 56, also of Denham Springs, was arrested.

They added the crash happened on Arnold Road around 10 p.m.

More to come.

