Teen victim identified in apartment complex shooting

A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Brice Lewis, 18, was found shot to death at Magnolia Garden Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road around 2:45 a.m.

Investigators say Lewis is suspected to have been breaking into vehicles in the area prior to being shot.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

