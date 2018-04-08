BRPD investigates deadly shooting at apartment complex

Magnolia Garden Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a man was found shot to death at Magnolia Garden Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road around 7 a.m.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

