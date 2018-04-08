BRPD investigates deadly shooting at apartment complex - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD investigates deadly shooting at apartment complex

Magnolia Garden Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Magnolia Garden Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a man was found shot to death at Magnolia Garden Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road around 7 a.m.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

